See How Tonye Solomon Climbed A 130ft Mast With A Ball Balanced On His Head (Photos)

Remember Tonye Solomon aka Deeboi, the Bayelsa born ball Joggler, who broke the Guinness book of world record as regards to “The Greatest Distance Travelled With the Football Balanced On The head”, he is set to create a new Guinness world record by climbing over a 130 ft mast with a ball balanced on his head.

The man who hails from Okordia/zarama in Yenagoa local government area -achieved the previous world record by walking 52km , with a football on his head, from Amassoma (the home of late Alamieyeseigha) to Yenagoa (Bayelsa capital)…

Tonye is right now climbing the mast at Akienpai school road Yenagoa (popular mobile police based).

