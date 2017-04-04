See List Of Accredited Courses Offered At National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) & Requirements

NOUN Accredited Courses and Requirement | List of Accredited Courses Offered at National Open University of Nigeria.

NOUN, NOUN Accredited Courses and Requirement | NOUN List of available Undergraduate Courses / Programmes Offered at the Institution and approved by NUC – See more details below;

Here is the list of all courses which has been approved and accredited in the National Open University of Nigeria by the National University Commission (NUC) for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Through this platform, we wish to get this information out to the general public, most especially all aspirants, candidates and students of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, that the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Nigeria, has just approved and released the results of 2017 Accreditation Courses.

We’re extremely happy to notify all interested persons, that the National Universities Commission body has also granted the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Nursing science program Interim accreditation!

This means that you can now study nursing in NOUN and get the same results/treatment as other nurses who graduated from other Universities in Nigeria.

NOUN Accredited Courses and Requirement.

PROGRAMMES

A. SCHOOL OF ARTS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

i. Undergraduate Degree Programmes Programme Code a) B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies 2201 b) B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution 2202 c) B.Sc. Mass Communication 2204 d) B.A. English 2205 e) B.A French and International Relations 2206 f) B.A Christian Theology 2207 g) B.A Islamic Studies 2208 h) B.Sc. Political Science 2211 i) B.Sc. Economics 2212

Postgraduate Diploma Programmes

a) Criminology and Security Studies 2301 b) Journalism and Mass Communication 2302 c) Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution 2303 d) Christian Theology 2305

Masters Degree Programmes

a) Sc. Mass Communication 2401 a) Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution 2402

Postgraduate Diploma Programmes

a) Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) 4301 a) Postgraduate Diploma in Distance Education (PGDDE) 4302

iii. Masters of Education (M.Ed.) Programmes

a) Educational Administration and Planning 4401 b) Educational Administration and Planning Science Education 4402 c) Educational Technology 4403

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) Programmes (By Research)

English (Language/ Literature) 2505

SCHOOL OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES

Undergraduate Programme Programme Code a) B. Agric. Agricultural Economics and Agro Business 4203 b) B. Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development 4204 c) B. Agric. Animal Science 4205 d) B. Agric. Aquaculture and Fisheries Management 4206 e) B. Agric. Soil and Land Resources Management 7205 h) B. Agric. Crop Production and protection Sciences 7206

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Programme

PGD Agricultural Extension and Management 5301/7301

SCHOOL OF EDUCATION

Science Education

a) B.Sc. (Ed.) Agricultural Science 4201 b) B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology 4202 c) B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry 4203 d) B.Sc. (Ed.) Integrated Science 4204 e) B.Sc. (Ed.) Computer Science 4205 f) B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics 4206 g) B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics 4207 h) B.Sc. (Ed.) Business Education 4212

Master of Science Business Administration

a) Master of Science Business Administration 3416

Arts & Humanities Education

S/N Undergraduate Degree Programmes Programme Code a) B.A (Ed.) Early Childhood Education 4208 b) B.A (Ed.) English 4209 c) B.A (Ed.) French 4210 d) B.A (Ed.) Primary Education 2411

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) Programme (By Course Work and Research)

Programmes Programme Codes a) Educational Administration 4501 b) Educational Planning 4502 c) Educational Technology 4503

SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Undergraduate Programmes Programme Code B.Sc. Computer Science 5202 B.Sc. Communication Technology 5203 B.Sc. Data Management 5204 B.Sc. Environmental Science & Resource Management 5205 B.Sc. Mathematics 5208

B.Sc. Mathematics/Computer 5209 B.Sc. Chemistry 5212 B.Sc. Biology 5213 B.Sc. Physics 5214 B.Sc. Financial Mathematics 5215

Postgraduate Diploma Programmes

a) Digital Communications 5302 b) Mobile Communications Technology (Wireless) 5304 c) Information Technology 5305

Masters Degree Programme

a) Information Technology (with Internet Options) 5401

SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Undergraduate Programme Programme Codes a) B.Sc. Community Health 5211/8201 b) B.Sc. Dental Technology 8202 c) B.Sc. Environmental Health 8203 d) Mathematics Education 4504 e) Science Education 4505

Postgraduate Diploma Programme

a) PGD HIV/AIDS Education and Management 5303/8301

NOUN SCHOOL OF LAW

i) Undergraduate programme Programme Code a) LLB (Law) Degree programme 6201

NOUN Postgraduate Diploma Programme

a) Legislative Drafting 6301

SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

i Undergraduate Programme Programme Code b) B.Sc. Cooperatives Management 3201 c) B.Sc. Entrepreneurship 3204 d) B.Sc. Accounting (in Collaboration with ICAN) 3205 e) B.Sc. Hospitality Management 3206

Postgraduate Diploma Programmes

a) Financial Management 3309 b) Public Administration 3311 c) Business Administration 3313

NOUN Management Science Masters Degree Programmes

a) Master of Public Administration (MPA) 3411 b) Master of Business Administration (MBA) 3413 c) Master of Science Public Sector Management 3414 d) Master of Science Public Administration 3415

CENTRE FOR LIFELONG LEARNING (CLL)

Certificate Programmes

i. Proficiency Certificate Programmes Programme Code

a) Call Centre Skills 0004 b) Mobile Phone Repair 0005

University (Academic) Certificate Programmes

a) Computer Literacy 1004 b) Dental Office Practice 1017 c) Arabic and Islamic Studies 1022 d) Christian Theology 1023 e) French 1024 f) Hotel and Catering Management 1025

Diploma Programmes

a) Business Communication 1201 b) Entrepreneurship 1205 c) Financial Management 1206 d) Marketing 1207 e) Medical Office Practice 1208 f) Arabic and Islamic Studies 1218

NOUN Accredited Courses and Requirement | List of Accredited Courses Offered at National Open University of Nigeria

If you need us to help you with more updated information at the right time about NOUN Courses and Requirement, kindly provide us your phone number and email Address in the comment box below. Also feel free to ask any question pertaining to this guide.

The post See List Of Accredited Courses Offered At National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) & Requirements appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

