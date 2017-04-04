See List Of Accredited Courses Offered At National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) & Requirements
Here is the list of all courses which has been approved and accredited in the National Open University of Nigeria by the National University Commission (NUC) for the 2017/2018 academic session.
Through this platform, we wish to get this information out to the general public, most especially all aspirants, candidates and students of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, that the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Nigeria, has just approved and released the results of 2017 Accreditation Courses.
We’re extremely happy to notify all interested persons, that the National Universities Commission body has also granted the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Nursing science program Interim accreditation!
This means that you can now study nursing in NOUN and get the same results/treatment as other nurses who graduated from other Universities in Nigeria.
PROGRAMMES
A. SCHOOL OF ARTS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
|i.
|Undergraduate Degree Programmes
|Programme Code
|a)
|B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
|2201
|b)
|B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
|2202
|c)
|B.Sc. Mass Communication
|2204
|d)
|B.A. English
|2205
|e)
|B.A French and International Relations
|2206
|f)
|B.A Christian Theology
|2207
|g)
|B.A Islamic Studies
|2208
|h)
|B.Sc. Political Science
|2211
|i)
|B.Sc. Economics
|2212
-
Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
|a)
|Criminology and Security Studies
|2301
|b)
|Journalism and Mass Communication
|2302
|c)
|Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
|2303
|d)
|Christian Theology
|2305
Masters Degree Programmes
|a)
|Sc. Mass Communication
|2401
|a)
|Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
|2402
Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
|a)
|Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)
|4301
|a)
|Postgraduate Diploma in Distance Education (PGDDE)
|4302
iii. Masters of Education (M.Ed.) Programmes
|a)
|Educational Administration and Planning
|4401
|b)
|Educational Administration and Planning Science Education
|4402
|c)
|Educational Technology
|4403
Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) Programmes (By Research)
English (Language/ Literature) 2505
SCHOOL OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES
|
|Undergraduate Programme
|Programme Code
|a)
|B. Agric. Agricultural Economics and Agro Business
|4203
|b)
|B. Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
|4204
|c)
|B. Agric. Animal Science
|4205
|d)
|B. Agric. Aquaculture and Fisheries Management
|4206
|e)
|B. Agric. Soil and Land Resources Management
|7205
|h)
|B. Agric. Crop Production and protection Sciences
|7206
Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Programme
PGD Agricultural Extension and Management 5301/7301
SCHOOL OF EDUCATION
Science Education
|a)
|B.Sc. (Ed.) Agricultural Science
|4201
|b)
|B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology
|4202
|c)
|B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry
|4203
|d)
|B.Sc. (Ed.) Integrated Science
|4204
|e)
|B.Sc. (Ed.) Computer Science
|4205
|f)
|B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics
|4206
|g)
|B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics
|4207
|h)
|B.Sc. (Ed.) Business Education
|4212
Master of Science Business Administration
|a)
|Master of Science Business Administration
|3416
Arts & Humanities Education
|S/N
|Undergraduate Degree Programmes
|Programme Code
|a)
|B.A (Ed.) Early Childhood Education
|4208
|b)
|B.A (Ed.) English
|4209
|c)
|B.A (Ed.) French
|4210
|d)
|B.A (Ed.) Primary Education
|2411
Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) Programme (By Course Work and Research)
|
|Programmes
|Programme Codes
|a)
|Educational Administration
|4501
|b)
|Educational Planning
|4502
|c)
|Educational Technology
|4503
SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
|Undergraduate Programmes
|Programme Code
|B.Sc. Computer Science
|5202
|B.Sc. Communication Technology
|5203
|B.Sc. Data Management
|5204
|B.Sc. Environmental Science & Resource Management
|5205
|B.Sc. Mathematics
|5208
|B.Sc. Mathematics/Computer
|5209
|B.Sc. Chemistry
|5212
|B.Sc. Biology
|5213
|B.Sc. Physics
|5214
|B.Sc. Financial Mathematics
|5215
Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
|a)
|Digital Communications
|5302
|b)
|Mobile Communications Technology (Wireless)
|5304
|c)
|Information Technology
|5305
Masters Degree Programme
|a)
|Information Technology (with Internet Options)
|5401
SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES
|
|Undergraduate Programme
|Programme Codes
|a)
|B.Sc. Community Health
|5211/8201
|b)
|B.Sc. Dental Technology
|8202
|c)
|B.Sc. Environmental Health
|8203
|d)
|Mathematics Education
|4504
|e)
|Science Education
|4505
Postgraduate Diploma Programme
|a)
|PGD HIV/AIDS Education and Management
|5303/8301
NOUN SCHOOL OF LAW
|i)
|Undergraduate programme
|Programme Code
|a)
|LLB (Law) Degree programme
|6201
NOUN Postgraduate Diploma Programme
|a)
|Legislative Drafting
|6301
SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
|i
|Undergraduate Programme
|Programme Code
|b)
|B.Sc. Cooperatives Management
|3201
|c)
|B.Sc. Entrepreneurship
|3204
|d)
|B.Sc. Accounting (in Collaboration with ICAN)
|3205
|e)
|B.Sc. Hospitality Management
|3206
Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
|a)
|Financial Management
|3309
|b)
|Public Administration
|3311
|c)
|Business Administration
|3313
NOUN Management Science Masters Degree Programmes
|a)
|Master of Public Administration (MPA)
|3411
|b)
|Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|3413
|c)
|Master of Science Public Sector Management
|3414
|d)
|Master of Science Public Administration
|3415
CENTRE FOR LIFELONG LEARNING (CLL)
Certificate Programmes
|i.
|Proficiency Certificate Programmes
|
- Programme Code
|a)
|Call Centre Skills
|0004
|b)
|Mobile Phone Repair
|0005
University (Academic) Certificate Programmes
|a)
|Computer Literacy
|1004
|b)
|Dental Office Practice
|1017
|c)
|Arabic and Islamic Studies
|1022
|d)
|Christian Theology
|1023
|e)
|French
|1024
|f)
|Hotel and Catering Management
|1025
Diploma Programmes
|a)
|Business Communication
|1201
|b)
|Entrepreneurship
|1205
|c)
|Financial Management
|1206
|d)
|Marketing
|1207
|e)
|Medical Office Practice
|1208
|f)
|Arabic and Islamic Studies
|1218
If you need us to help you with more updated information at the right time about NOUN Courses and Requirement, kindly provide us your phone number and email Address in the comment box below. Also feel free to ask any question pertaining to this guide.
Requirements for Masters in English Language.