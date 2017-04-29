See Names & Faces Of The 6 Notorious Hired Assassins Who Tried To Kill Dino Melaye (Photos)
i. Taofiq Isah ‘M’ 54 years principal suspect (Hon. Chairman Ijumu LGA Kogi State)
ii. Ade Obage ‘M’ 29 years
iii. Abdullahi Isah a.k.a Eko ‘M’ 32 years
iv. Ahmed Ajayi ‘M’ 45 years
v. Michael Bamidele ‘M’ 26 years
vi. Ex- Sgt Ede James ‘M’ 35 years (Orderly to Chairman of ijumu LGA Kogi State at the time of the attack)
Items recovered included one Hyundai Ambulance bus allegedly used in conveying the attackers, five AK 47 rifles, One Beretta pistol and two locally made single barrel shot guns. Others were 25 expended shells of 7.62 mm ammunition, 13 expended shells of 9mm ammunition and 12 expended shells of gauge
