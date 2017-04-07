Pages Navigation Menu

See Names Of The 3 Nigerian Artiste That Will Perform At Big Brother Naija 2017 Grand Finale (Photos)

Apr 7, 2017

Music Legend. 2face Idibia, Runtown and Tiwa Savage will all entertain fans at the Grand Finale of Big Brother Naija Reality Show on Sunday.

5 Top Housemates, Efe, Bisola, Marvis, TBoss and Debie-Rise are all competing for N25m and SUV.s

