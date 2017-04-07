See Names Of The 3 Nigerian Artiste That Will Perform At Big Brother Naija 2017 Grand Finale (Photos)

Music Legend. 2face Idibia, Runtown and Tiwa Savage will all entertain fans at the Grand Finale of Big Brother Naija Reality Show on Sunday.

5 Top Housemates, Efe, Bisola, Marvis, TBoss and Debie-Rise are all competing for N25m and SUV.s

The post See Names Of The 3 Nigerian Artiste That Will Perform At Big Brother Naija 2017 Grand Finale (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

