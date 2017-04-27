Pages Navigation Menu

See photo of newborn baby dumped inside dustbin in Calabar

As shared by Abia facts Newspaper on Facebook

‘Read Comment of Eye Witness Pearl Bassey: 

“Last night, someone dumped this new born baby inside a dustbin at Etta Agbor layout beside Unical hotel Road. The baby was in the rain throughout last night till this morning. Ladies, if you know that you won’t be able to handle the responsibility of having a baby, pls don’t go where they are. Get protected to avoid killing innocent destiny. May God forgive us. Amen.’

