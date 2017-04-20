See Photos of SGF Lawal and NIA DG, Ayodele Oke Leaving Aso Rock After Suspension

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Wednesday, 19th April 2017, suspended the director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke and the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Engr. Babachir David Lawal, pending the outcome of investigations.

These are pictures of the embattled top government officials leaving the Aso Rock villa wearing long faces as they await their seeming perilious fate.

Rumours have it that Mr. Ayo Oke left Aso Rock with a teary eye while Babachir Lawal dramatically feigned ignorance about his suspension.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be overseeing the panel of investigations and its outcome will determine the stay of these public office holders in power.

See more photos:

-Tori NEWS