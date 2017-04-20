Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Photos of SGF Lawal and NIA DG, Ayodele Oke Leaving Aso Rock After Suspension

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Wednesday, 19th April 2017, suspended the director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke and the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Engr. Babachir David Lawal, pending the outcome of investigations.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

These are pictures of the embattled top government officials leaving the Aso Rock villa wearing long faces as they await their seeming perilious fate.

Rumours have it that Mr. Ayo Oke left Aso Rock with a teary eye while Babachir Lawal dramatically feigned ignorance about his suspension.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be overseeing the panel of investigations and its outcome will determine the stay of these public office holders in power.

See more photos:

 

-Tori NEWS

The post See Photos of SGF Lawal and NIA DG, Ayodele Oke Leaving Aso Rock After Suspension appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.