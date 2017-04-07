See photos of the woman using pregnancy to defraud Lagosians

The lady who has been using her “pregnancy” to defraud Lagosians, has been nabbed. One of her victims who fell for her story, Fancy Chikeluba wrote;

“THIS CRAZY INCIDENT HAPPENED MARCH 23-3-2017 AT FCMB BANK LEKKI JAKANDE .

When i read linda ikeji blog this evening about this pregnant woman that fake labor to collect money from people.

I felt very bad bcos i was a victim .

On 23rd of March 2017 this pregnant lady walked into the banking hall ,i noticed her wit her

hand on her waist.she was in front of me all of a sudden water started flowing down n she was crying.

I stood up to help and pple came arnd and i asked her why she was at the bank knowing her state,she told me her husband n sister inlaw abandond her at the hospital and that the hospital referd her to LUTH bcos of her case that requires operation.

Now the question i asked her was ‘why was she at the bank ‘,she said she came to withdraw from the ATM and the ATM refusd to pay her due to BVM issue and her Bank was ECO BANK and she came to FCMB .

I ask my branch manager to assist with the car and pple were helping this pregnant woman .

I gave this woman money and some other pple contributed and my branch manager got a taxi for her to take her to LUTH

God Nigeria Na wa !! Na wa ..

Nwanyi e le mu MUGU chaii

Abeg see woman wen dey labor …….i hope say this pregnancy na real .”

Also another victim, Jeff Obinani who confirmed the incident before now wrote;

“SOMETHING DRAMATIC HAPPENED YESTERDAY 31-3-2017 AT DIAMOND BANK AWOLOWO ROAD IKOYI.

WE were in the bank suddenly I notice a pregnant woman whose water bag has just busted, I ask her why she was here that she suppose to be at the hospital by now, she said she came to withdraw some money for the hospital bills but the bank ask her to bring her BVN now BVN cannot be done in couple of minute anymore.

I ask people to support and help this pregy woman lo and behold Nigeria with our generosity We started contributing money for her We were able to gather over 20k she left quickly because people around are not comfortable with her condition in the bank, the security man held her hand and arrange a taxi for her then she left.

What happened next:

I was ask to come down Stair and reparked by the security man, if you have been in Diamond bank awolowo road you will know that all the down floors are car park.

Back to the banking Hall I notice the way people were talking has became noisy, some are even looking at me like I did something wrong.

What happened :

A man was coming to the bank and saw the security man holding the pregnant woman while coming out, he took his time to look at this woman until the woman left with cab. When he came to the banking Hall he oppenly ask, please did that pregnant woman seek for money, at the end the man said she just came out from GTBANK and they gather about 50k for her.

Please what should We call this, am not even sure if she’s really pregnant must Nigeria go this extreme na waoo”

With the testimonies from her victims, the lady has been identified as Nkem Nwachukwu. Okey Nwangwu disclosed that lady likes operating in the Lekki/Ajah area of Lagos, extorting money from sympathetic and unsuspecting Lagosians. She has however been arrested.

Here’s what he wrote;

“This same woman by name Nkem Nwachukwu goes about into various banks in Lekki/Ajah axis of Lagos extorting monies from sympathetic Lagosians by seeking sympathy as her water is broken and entering labour etc.

She will attract sympathizers who she will mention LUTH as her hospital, but after collecting N20,000 or so as the hospital initial bill, the office will arrange a taxi for her and she will order the taxi driver to another direction and alight and will not get to her LUTH.

This seems a new strategy of obtaining by tricks with pregnancy.”

More photos after the cut;

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

