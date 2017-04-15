See The ENDTIME Church in Congo Where They Drink Beer to Cast out Demons

Our radar has reached Congo, and this time it’s reporting that there’s a church in Congo known as Louzolo Amour, where they use beer to cast our demons out of their members.

Emile Loufoua Cetikouabo founded the church, and he has proclaimed himself as god, claims to be invisible. Though the founder is dead, but church members claim he is represented one earth by their current leader, Charles Mikoungui Loundou.

The church believes beer can be used to cleanse evil spirits. The members call this mixture of beer and faith, “biéramicine”.

Services which lasts up to 9 hours are dedicated to the healing of souls and bodies with sips of beer and praise. People come from all walks of life mainly to seek an immediate solution to all their evils.

“I arrived here sick, brother Mikoungui gave me a bottle of beer, I drank a first sip, and a second, at the third one, I went into a trance, I then felt better. I believe beer can heal, if you drink it with faith”a believer, Kondi Jean- Jacques, told African news.