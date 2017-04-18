See The New Look of Abuja International Airport Re-opened Today

Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja, the international airport was officially opened for business after after six weeks of renovation of the runway and other facilities.

A test flight with the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika on board, making first landing at the airport.

The Airport Manager, Mahmud Sani, who disclosed this to Channels Television in Abuja, said the terminal buildings at the airport have been upgraded for the safety and comfort of passengers.

“The airport is good to go. We thank the Federal Government for rehabilitating the Abuja Airport.

“It is not only the runway that was rehabilitated, we also seized the opportunity to improve on our facilities at the terminal building. As you can see, every part of the terminal building is being touched,” he said.

See the new look of the airport below: