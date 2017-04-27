See The Nigerian Lady Who Vowed To Commit Suicide If Davido Doesn’t Attend Her Birthday (Photos/Video)
Nigerian girls says she will commit suicide if Davido doesn’t attend her birthday
A girl named Chiamaka Okeke whose Instagram profile describes as a makeup artiste, has threatened to end her life if singer Davido does not follow her on the social media and also attend her birthday scheduled for the 13th of May.
Watch the videos she shared:
