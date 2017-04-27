Pages Navigation Menu

See The Nigerian Lady Who Vowed To Commit Suicide If Davido Doesn’t Attend Her Birthday (Photos/Video)

Nigerian girls says she will commit suicide if Davido doesn’t attend her birthday

A girl named Chiamaka Okeke whose Instagram profile describes as a makeup artiste, has threatened to end her life if singer Davido does not follow her on the social media and also attend her birthday scheduled for the 13th of May.

