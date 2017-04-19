Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See the Nigerian Pastor Accused of S3xually Molesting Church Members in South Africa (Photo)

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian pastor Pastor Tim Omotoso, Who based in South Africa has been accused of committing heinous crimes.

According to eNCA, a manhunt for the pastor has even begun after he was accused of s*xually molesting his congregants.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Police said in a statement that they had made contact with Pastor Tim Omotoso and his arrest was being arranged.

Omotoso, a Nigerian national, is the leader of the Jesus Dominion International in Durban, South Africa.

Pastor Omotoso in church

Several female members of the pastor’s church have come in recent times to accuse him of luring them into his house to molest them s*xually.

Most of the church’s members are young people, who say he has betrayed their trust.

eNCA reports that Omotoso has been in hiding, but police are confident he’ll be behind bars soon.

The post See the Nigerian Pastor Accused of S3xually Molesting Church Members in South Africa (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.