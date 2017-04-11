See the throw back photo of #Bbnaija’s winner, Efe that will get you inspired
We stumbled on this throw-back photo of Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe, and it left us speechless. That’s a photo of him at the traditional marriage ceremony of one his relatives. Time changes all things. Always the reason to believe on a better tomorrow. This photo must surely inspire you. See the photo below:
