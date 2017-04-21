Pages Navigation Menu

See this amazing little girl sing Davido’s hit single, ‘IF’

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

An anonymous little girl was spotted singing and dancing to Davido’s first single of the year and she was amazing. Davido’s first single of the year, ‘If’  produced by Tekno was released in February 2017. Watch video here

