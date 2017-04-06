See What A Heartless Man Did To His Three-Year-Old Stepson (Graphic Photos

Horrifying pictures of a three-year-old boy who was ‘mercilessly beaten by his sick stepfather who stubbed cigarettes out on his face’ have emerged.



The unnamed man has been taken into custody in Thailand – and the toddler taken into care – after the photographs were widely circulated on social media which is being credited at having saved him from ‘further torture’.

The Daily News reports that they were originally taken by a shocked and outraged member of the public.

The unnamed photographer spotted the toddler in the Bang Sao Thong district of the country’s Samut Prakan Province – near Bangkok – with his mother.

She later claimed she hadn’t reported the alleged beatings because she feared for her own safety.

The boy, named as “Ort”, had multiple lacerations on his back and a bad cut to his face as well as a dent in his forehead.

The mother accused the stepfather as being a drug user – who had turned ‘violent’ shortly after she had moved in with him and had begun ‘beating the boy repeatedly and hitting his back with sticks and a belt’.

There was also evidence and claims that the boy had ‘cigarettes stubbed out on his face’.

The respected Paveena Hongsakul Foundation which helps abused children in Thailand has now taken up the case – and the boy has been taken into care.

Meanwhile the stepfather has been arrested and remains in custody.