Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See What a Lady Spotted Wearing at a Shopping Mall (Photo)

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Twitter user identified as Paulchesky Darey (Paul_Chesky_) share the bizarre photo of a young lady he spotted at a shopping mall wearing two different types of shoes.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The lady’s identity or where the photo was taken, many are wondering  whether this could be a new trend emerging soon.

The post See What a Lady Spotted Wearing at a Shopping Mall (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.