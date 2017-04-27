See What a Pregnant Woman Did to a Task Force Officials Who Allegedly Beat Her in Umuahia (Photos)
Drama in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on Thursday, after some Umuahia North Task Force officials allegedly beat up a pregnant woman while attempting to remove her plate number along Item street by Calabar road.
According to Abia Facts Newspaper, the woman summoned courage and held them until help came.
See more photos below;
The post See What a Pregnant Woman Did to a Task Force Officials Who Allegedly Beat Her in Umuahia (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!