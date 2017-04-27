Pages Navigation Menu

See What a Pregnant Woman Did to a Task Force Officials Who Allegedly Beat Her in Umuahia (Photos)

Drama in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on Thursday, after some Umuahia North Task Force officials allegedly beat up a pregnant woman while attempting to remove her plate number along Item street by Calabar road.

According to Abia Facts Newspaper, the woman summoned courage and held them until help came.

