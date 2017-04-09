Pages Navigation Menu

See What Former BBNaija Housemate, Kemen Wore To 2017 UBA CEO Awards, Held Yesterday

Kemen attended 2017 UBA CEO Awards yesterday. He was spotted taken shots with this outfit at the event. Much has been said of the Ex-BBNaija housemate after his eviction from the reality TV show for ‘touching’ a fellow housemate, T-boss without her consent. See photos below. Source: Naijaloaded

