See Where President Buhari Was Seen Today
Despite the rumour that his health was deteriorating, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined the Director of the department of state security, DSS, Lawal Daura, Ibrahim Magu, and others for Juma’at prayer at the presidential villa in Abuja.
Buhari was also joined with other top officials including the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.
Others who joined the president at the prayer session were the Niger State Governor, Bello; Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malawi (SAN); Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi; and his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, among others.
