Seized $43m: Amaechi files N500m suit against Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s spokesman
Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has filed a N500 million suit against Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, and Lere Olayinka, spokesman of Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti state. The duo had accused Amaechi of owning the $43 million which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found in a Lagos residence. In separate…
