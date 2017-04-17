Pages Navigation Menu

Seized $43m: Amaechi files N500m suit against Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s spokesman

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode | 0 comments

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has filed a N500 million suit against Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, and Lere Olayinka, spokesman of Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti state. The duo had accused Amaechi of owning the $43 million which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found in a Lagos residence. In separate…

