Seized $43million: Amaechi demands N1.25billion compensation from Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s spokesman

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has filed a N500million suit against former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and Governor Ayodele Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka. The two men accused Amaechi of being the owner of the $43million, which operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), discovered in a Lagos apartment last week. In separate […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

