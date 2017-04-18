Seized $43million: Amaechi demands N1.25billion compensation from Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s spokesman

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has filed a N500million suit against former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and Governor Ayodele Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka. The two men accused Amaechi of being the owner of the $43million, which operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), discovered in a Lagos apartment last week. In separate […]