Seized $43million: Fayose corrupt, afraid of being dealt with when out of office – APC

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed the criticism by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, that some looters were allegedly hiding stolen funds in Aso Villa in Abuja. The party said no amount of blackmail would‎ derail the anti-graft war being waged by the party at the federal level. According to the APC, Fayose’s outburst […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

