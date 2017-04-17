Seized N13bn: Don’t allow NIA play on the intelligence of Nigerians – Falana warns
Ace human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has stated that the federal government would be rubbishing its whistle-blowing policy if it accepts the National Intelligence Agency’s claim over the monies recently recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The NIA had claimed ownership of the $43 million, N22 million and £27,000 discovered in […]
Seized N13bn: Don’t allow NIA play on the intelligence of Nigerians – Falana warns
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG