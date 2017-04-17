Pages Navigation Menu

Seized N13bn: Don’t allow NIA play on the intelligence of Nigerians – Falana warns

Ace human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has stated that the federal government would be rubbishing its whistle-blowing policy if it accepts the National Intelligence Agency’s claim over the monies recently recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The NIA had claimed ownership of the $43 million, N22 million and £27,000 discovered in […]

