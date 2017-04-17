Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Get Cozy at Coachella 2017

The Weeknd posted a cute Instagram selfie with Selena Gomez just a week ago, and now Gomez has shared an even sweeter snapshot of the couple getting lovey at Coachella 2017. No caption is needed for the adorable picture, which shows the pair looking pretty smitten and comfortable. The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) wraps his arm around …

The post Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Get Cozy at Coachella 2017 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

