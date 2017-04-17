Pages Navigation Menu

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Get Cozy at Coachella 2017

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

The Weeknd posted a cute Instagram selfie with Selena Gomez just a week ago, and now Gomez has shared an even sweeter snapshot of the couple getting lovey at Coachella 2017. No caption is needed for the adorable picture, which shows the pair looking pretty smitten and comfortable. The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) wraps his arm around …

