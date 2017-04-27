Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sen Shehu Sani: State assemblies’ obstacles to LG autonomy

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Shehu Sani, the Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debts has blamed State Houses of Assembly for failing to grant Local Governments autonomy. Sani spoke while addressing members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) at the Grand Finale of the “Local Government Autonomy Rally’’ in Abuja on Thursday. The Nigerian […]

The post Sen Shehu Sani: State assemblies’ obstacles to LG autonomy appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.