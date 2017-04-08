Senate committee honours 12 former LG Chairmen in Benue

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the honour came from the Senate Committee on States, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, in conjunction with SIGNIP Promotion, a service assessment outfit.

Addressing the recipients after presenting the awards, Kayode Adebayo, the Managing Director of SIGNIP, said that the honour was to spur managements of local government councils to do more for the grassroots.

He also urged those in government to always strive to make positive impact while in office, and stressed the need for legacies that would stand the test of time.

Adebayo commended local governments in Benue for executing meaningful projects, saying that a lot of Nigeria’s problems would be solved if the third tier of government lived up to its duties.

“My team has visited many local governments in the country, but I can tell you, without mincing words, that those in this state have done exceedingly well in the execution of projects,” he said.

He attributed the achievements to efforts by the Bureau for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and commended Mr Titus Zam, Special Adviser to the Governor on the bureau, for guiding and supporting the managements of the local governments.

“Zam’s efforts have earned him the award of the Most Outstanding Grassroots Developer in the North Central,” he said.

Zam, who responded on behalf of the recipients and the Benue government, applauded the firm for its non-partisan assessment, and expressed happiness that the recipients were found worthy of the awards. (NAN)