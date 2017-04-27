Senate Leader speaks on closed-door meeting with Buhari

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics

Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan says the Senate will conclude legislative work on the 2017 Appropriation Bill next week and pass it to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent. He told State House correspondents on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with Buhari, that the National Assembly had intended to pass the Bill in March but could not, […]

