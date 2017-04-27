Senate may pass 2017 Appropriation Bill next week, says Leader – NAIJ.COM
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Senate may pass 2017 Appropriation Bill next week, says Leader
NAIJ.COM
Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan says the Senate will conclude legislative work on the 2017 Appropriation Bill next week and pass it to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent. He said this while addressing State House correspondents on Thursday in Abuja …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!