Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate members upset with Osinbajo comment over Ibrahim Magu

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There have been reports that the members of the Senate are angry  with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo over his recent comment that the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission did not the approval of the Senate members. Osinbajo’s comment, going by the reactions gathered from senators on Saturday, …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Senate members upset with Osinbajo comment over Ibrahim Magu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.