Senate orders Attorney-General, NJC to harmonise Nigeria constitution
Senate on Tuesday expressed concern over different versions and copies of Nigerian constitution in circulation. In a sponsored motion by Senator Chukwuka Utazi representing Enugu North Senatorial district, he said the different versions of the 1999 constitution currently in circulation makes it look counterfeit and unreliable as a source of law. “I am concerned that […]
Senate orders Attorney-General, NJC to harmonise Nigeria constitution
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG