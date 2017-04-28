Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown for a week
The U.S. Senate has approved a short-term spending bill that will prevent the government from shutting down most of its operations later in the day when the previous spending authorisation expire
The Senate passed the measure by voice vote.
The House of Representatives had approved the measure earlier on Friday.
It must still be signed by President Donald Trump.
The bill funds the government only till May 5, meaning more negotiations on a budget bill lie ahead.
