Senate probes Customs’ 30trn revenue leakage fraud

The Senate Committee on Customs, Exercise and Tariff has commenced investigation into the more than N30 trillion fraud allegedly carried out in the import, export value chain between 2006 and 2017. The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Hope Uzodinma made this known at an investigative meeting with some of the commercial banks, alleged to be accomplices in the fraud.

