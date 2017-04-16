Senate tells IGP to redeploy Southern indigenes out of Kaduna State

The Chairman, Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Southern Kaduna Crisis and Other Parts of the Country, Senator Kabiru Gaya, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to redeploy policemen who are indigenes of Kaduna State out of the troubled southern part of the state. Gaya urged Idris to ensure that Kaduna …

The post Senate tells IGP to redeploy Southern indigenes out of Kaduna State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

