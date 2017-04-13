Senate to publish names of importers, banks involved N30trn forex fraud
Nigerian Senate has vowed to publish names of importers and banks involved in over N30 trillion alleged foreign exchange frauds perpetrated between 2006 and 2017. Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, stated this Thursday on the second day of meeting with representatives of all commercial banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Ministry […]
Senate to publish names of importers, banks involved N30trn forex fraud
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG