Senate to publish names of importers, banks involved N30trn forex fraud

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

​Nigerian ​Senate has vowed to publish names of importers and banks ​involved in ​over N30 trillion alleged foreign exchange frauds perpetrated between 2006 and 2017. Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, stated this Thursday ​on the second day of meeting with representatives of all commercial banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Ministry […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

