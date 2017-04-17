Senator Abu Ibrahim blames political scramblers for rally disruption – The Nation Newspaper
|
Senator Abu Ibrahim blames political scramblers for rally disruption
The Nation Newspaper
Senator Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina south) has blamed those he called political scramblers for the disruption of Saturday's All Progressive Party (APC) rally in Funtua. The rally which was attended by Governor Aminu Masari, occurred at the end of it.
