Senator Abu Ibrahim blames political scramblers for rally disruption

Senator Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina south) has blamed those he called political scramblers for the disruption of Saturday’s All Progressive Party (APC) rally in Funtua.

The rally which was attended by Governor Aminu Masari, occurred at the end of it.

In an interview with newsmen on Monday, Ibrahim who is the Senate’s committee chairman on Police Affairs said he is hale and hearty and was unharmed.

Ibrahim said that Funtua people are peace loving, noting that he would neither be distracted nor succumbed to the antics of political thugs.

The veteran politician said he is committed to proactive representation of his people and work for their upliftment by pursuing development programmes in the interest of the constituency and nation at large.

He said disruptions at political events are normal, especially as the APC was receiving hundreds of defectors from different political groups, who chanted the praises of their respective political leaders.

He alleged that the disruption was from political opponents looking for recognition at all costs and enjoined party loyalists to disregard their antics.

“I have contested and won elections in all my polling units at various times without a single record of using thugs or rigging elections’’ Ibrahim said.

He noted that some people had contested with him and lost elections and they always challenged his victory at various quarters but failed, stressing that the use thugs should be condemned in the interest of democracy.

The Senator enjoined the people to vote wisely based on candidates records of achievements and counseled politicians to promote virtues and prudent governance.

He pledged to continue with his efforts of improving the welfare of the people.

In a fortnight, he plans to unveil a skill empowerment training programme for about 600 youths beside the ongoing provision of 750 wells with 750 water pumping machines for irrigation farmers in the constituency.

The senator said a free eye treatment in which about 515 people underwent surgeries while 330 persons received medicated glasses and 1,908 others were treated for various eye defects was conducted this month.

Last year Ibrahim sponsored the training of 1,775 persons in various small scale businesses that included soap and pomade makings, livestock and poultry keepings, food processing, perfume and cream makings, decoration and air freshener making as well as animal feeds processing.

The beneficiaries were from Funtua, Faskari, Kankara, Kafur, Dandume, Sabuwa, Malumfashi, Musawa, Bakori, Danja and Matazu local government areas in Katsina south senatorial district.

