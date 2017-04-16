Senator Abu Ibrahim Debunk Attack Report, Says Handiwork Of Political Rival

Senator representing Katsina South Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Abu Ibrahim ‎has debunked reports making the rounds particularly on the social media that he was attacked at the All Progressive Congress (APC) zonal rally where decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were received to the APC fold in Funtua, Katsina State.

He however fingered the said report to one of the decampees whom he said has been his long political ‎ rival and well known for use of political ‎thugs, many of whom were present at the said rally.

Senator Ibrahim who is a fourth term Senator‎ and the Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs confirmed however that in such a political gathering, it was expected to have all forms of persons, some chanting your praises while others are bound to say otherwise, stressing however that there was no specific attack on his person or vehicle as carried on the social media.

‎According to the Senator who addressed newsmen at his Kaduna resident in reaction to social media reports, he said,”we were in Funtua to receive the over 5,000 decampees from the PDP and in such gathering you are bound to see different shapes of people with different political opinions and hear ‎all manners.

“I was called to speak and I spoke and there were people chanting ‎’bama so’ meaning ‘we don’t want’ and several others were equally chanting ‘sai baba’ meaning ‘only Baba’.

“‎ At the gathering I sighted somebody who has challenged me politically several times and has never won any election, and he is known for the use of political thugs, it was then I suspected something was wrong and shortly my attention was called to the fact that there are some youths with arms and advised to join the convoy of the Governor which i did at the end of the rally.

“But contrary to social media reports, nothing happened to me or any of my cars as reported and I know this is the handiwork of my political rival and some of those known for political thuggery in PDP who now claim to be members of the APC.

“I have contested election four times as an opposition and I have won landslide all the times, I have never rigged any election and I have never used political thugs to win election.

” some people who contested election and lost are after me but I will never succumb to thuggery and I will never fall victim of their antics.

“Some people are known for the use of thuggery from PDP who has never won election ‎and have now joined us and must have joined us with such way of life, but I know that Funtua people are peace loving people”.

He disclose that whoever is behind the thuggery activities that almost marred the rally will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, he stated unequivocally that it was not true that the Senate do not like President Muhammadu Buhari, saying such rumours is being speculated by enemies who are determined to smear the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

