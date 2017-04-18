Pages Navigation Menu

Senator blames “political scramblers” for rally disruption

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Sen. Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina south) has blamed those he called political scramblers for the disruption of Saturday’s All Progressive Congress (APC) rally in Funtua. The disruption occurred at the end of the rally which was attended by Gov. Aminu Masari. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, Ibrahim dismissed…

