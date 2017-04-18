Senator blames “political scramblers” for rally disruption
Sen. Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina south) has blamed those he called political scramblers for the disruption of Saturday’s All Progressive Congress (APC) rally in Funtua. The disruption occurred at the end of the rally which was attended by Gov. Aminu Masari. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, Ibrahim dismissed…
The post Senator blames “political scramblers” for rally disruption appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG