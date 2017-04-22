Senator Ibrahim Endorses PMB’s Leadership Style

Senator representing Katsina south senatorial district in national assembly, Senator Ibrahim has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the policies he has adopted in government, saying his style of governance is creating a new direction and hope for Nigerians, which he has shown commitment to achieve.

Senator Ibrahim, who is the interim chairman, board of trustees of National Committee of the Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) made the statement during the launch of the North-west zone of the group in Kano yesterday.

A press statement released by Ardo Zubairu, the media officer of the group quoted the Senator Ibrahim as saying that “the president was creating the new hope through his anti-corruption war, rule of law, for respect for everyone, no matter the background, winning the war against insurgency for peaceful co-existence and ensuring financial prudence to take Nigeria out of economic recession within the shortest possible time as was announced at the recent World Economic Forum, held in Washington.”

According to Ibrahim, “When Nigerians elected President Buhari into office, they did so with the conviction that the nation needed to be put on a new pedestal for the dreams of our founding fathers to be realized.”

The senator castigated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, saying poor management of the country under its watch is the reason for the harsh economic climate.

“It is therefore inexcusable that those who had the responsibility of managing our affairs failed to save for the rainy day and freely helped themselves with our common patrimony, including funds earmarked for restoring peace and security in the land.

“We must stand firm and resolute to say NEVER AGAIN shall we allow the destiny of Nigeria in the hands of unscrupulous abusers of public trust, wanton riggers of elections and peddlers of thuggery. They should never be allowed to tie down the destiny of this land of inestimable potentials to their whims and caprices”, he said.

