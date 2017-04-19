Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senator Shehu Sani hails Babachir Lawal’s suspension

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crises in the North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has applauded the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, by President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari has ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process by Lawal, with […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Senator Shehu Sani hails Babachir Lawal’s suspension

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.