Senator Shehu Sani hails Babachir Lawal’s suspension
The Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crises in the North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has applauded the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, by President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari has ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process by Lawal, with […]
