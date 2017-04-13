Senator Solomon Adeola denies ownership of discovered billions in Lagos
The Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Solomon Adeola on Wednesday expressed dismay over an online publication alleging his ownership of N15 billion in foreign and local currencies discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) in an apartment at Osborne Towers in Lagos. The medium in its report has alleged Adeola to have […]
