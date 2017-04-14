Senator urges Nigerians to pray for peace, economic growth

Ahmed Ogembe has called on Nigerians to use the period of Easter to pray for peace, economic growth and stability of the country.

Ogembe in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Opeyemi Duke on Friday, said every Nigerian ought to contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

Ogembe, who is the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport, said while all hands must be on deck to reposition the country’s economy, the place of prayer could not be overruled.

The lawmaker, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, added that the challenge of hunger and extreme poverty in the country today could be tackled with hard work and prayers.

He, however, urged Christians to emulate the moral excellence of love and sacrifice exhibited by the Lord Jesus Christ in the salvation of mankind.

While felicitating with Christians on the Easter, he called on them to imbibe the lessons learnt during the 40 days lent, culminating in the Easter celebration.

He further urged them to remain fervent in prayers while keeping faith with God.

“I rejoice with our brothers and sisters of the Christian faith on this year’s Easter.

“I want to urge them to remain prayerful and devoted to the things of God as expressed during this Lenten season,’’ he said.

He said that Easter period calls for sober reflection and a complete show of love to humanity as exceptionally shown to mankind by Jesus Christ.

He said that those in positions of authority need power and wisdom to deliver which was given only by God, adding that prayers of the faithful was needed at all times.

The lawmaker commended both Christians and Muslims, particularly in his constituency for their harmonious relationship, love and peaceful coexistence.

The post Senator urges Nigerians to pray for peace, economic growth appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

