Senators to Buhari: You can’t force us to do your biddings

The leadership of the National Assembly has vowed to resist any form of intimidation from the executives, insisting that their interference would distract them from their constitutional obligations.

NASS leadership represented by Senators Solomon Olamilekan, Samuel Anyanwu and Abdufatai Buhari, confirmed their position when they addressed protesters that stormed NASS complex in Abuja yesterday to protest what they termed “government unwarranted efforts to undermine the institution of the legislature.”

The protesters under the aegis of the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, besieged the National Assembly not only to support the legislators over some key decisions it had taken in recent times but to also register their grievances against alleged attempts by the executive arm of government to undermine the legislature.

Led by Mr Ariyo-Dare Atoye, the youths said they were concerned over unfolding development regarding the relationship between the executive and the legislature, adding that the protest was meant to draw the attention of the world to the continued efforts by the executive arm of government to undermine the legislature.

“We are here to inform the world that democracy is under threat in Nigeria. We have seen some very wicked, satanic and devilish attempts to destroy the National Assembly by some people who have obnoxious proposition about the need to scrap the Senate or the National Assembly.

“We are not here to defend an individual senator or the leadership of the Senate, but we to defend the institution and independence of the National Assembly.

“We will not allow the likes of Prof. Itsey Sagay and Femi Falana to misinterpret what the constitution says. These people, when the DSS invaded the residences of our judges, came out to commend the DSS and insisted that the judges invaded should step down.

“But the same DSS report indicted the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu but the same people started blaming the National Assembly and saying Magu must remain on his seat. Where do we go from here?” he queried.

Meanwhile, the Senators have tasked Nigerians to believe in the legislature, saying it was firmed in its resolve to ensure Nigerians get their fair share of democratic dividends.

“Let me stand on behalf of the leadership of the National Assembly under Senator Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to thank the people of this country for coming out in their number to reject executive interference in the activities of the legislature.

“We have listened to all that have been said and I want to tell you that there’s no way, and nobody can kill the legislature,” Olamilekan said.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Ita Enang, has said Nigerians should be worried if the executive and legislative work and in gloves.

He said for democracy to thrive, disagreement between the two arms of government was inevitable.

He, however, described the relationship between executive and legislative as perfect, cordial, constitutional.

Enang who spoke to State House correspondents said the constant interractions between Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, was a confirmation of the cordial relations between both arms.

Senate had last month suspended for two weeks, the consideration of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioner nominees (for the Independent National Electoral Commission), forwarded to it for confirmation by the President, until the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was sacked.

The Senate rejected Magu’s nomination following a “security report” before it.

The Senate had also requested Buhari to sack the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal over alleged N200 million contract scam in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp involving a firm in which he is believed to have links.

The Senate had also threatened to sack the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, if he failed to obey its order on the suspension of the policy on the collection of duties on old vehicles and also appear before the Red Chambers in uniform.

The presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) chairman, Itse Sagay, has also been at loggerheads with the Senate, as he said the upper chamber lacked the authority to summon him for expressing an opinion.

According to Enang, even though there appeared to be tension sometimes between the two arms, like the screening of the ministerial and ambassadorial nominees, leading to some of them being dropped, it did not in anyway mean the executive and the legislature were at loggerheads.

He noted that the duty of the legislature was to screen nominees and their rejection of one or two was a demonstration of their being thorough on the job.

Enang said, “I am here to confirm to you that the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature is very cordial, constitutional, and in all manners, usual.”

