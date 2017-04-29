Separating Faithful and Favour teaches us to get our act together —Dr Ade Tinubu

By Sola Ogundipe

IN 2003, conjoined twins, Favour and Faithful Shobowale-Davies were born at the Island Maternity in Lagos. They were later taken to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, USA, where they were successfully separated free of charge.

In this exclusive chat, facilitator of the entire process, Dr Ade Tinubu, recounts the challenges and successes of the whole process. Tinubu, who is the Director, Critical Care Unit (CCU) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja, proffers the way forward for Nigeria to cope in future when such incidents occur. Excerpts:

I remember in 2003 when I came home from the United States of America and I visited the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, for the first time. It was around the time the Shobowale-Davies twins were born. I never imagined that I would end up working there because I felt it was substandard. I got involved with the Shobowale-Davies twins by default.

I had come home for my mother’s birthday, and one of my big brothers here called me that there was this set of conjoined twins at the hospital. He invited me to join them, and I did. There were few other American based Nigerian doctors that also joined the team and a decision was made that they should be sent to the US.

The Governor (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu) approved and asked me to be involved. I couldn’t say no. When I got back to the US, I made enquiries. I contacted my colleagues and I was so glad that I was able to get the Johns Hopkins Medical Centre to agree to do the surgery without charging anything. It was zero cost. That got me very excited.

When I called the Governor and told him, even he was shocked. I told him I had made all the necessary arrangements and that all government needed to do was to get the twins and family down to the US because everything was going to be free.

In reality I had not expected that everything would go so smooth, however, things happen for different reasons. Sometimes things happen because when people know you, they do things to help you out. Sometimes it’s simply because of God. I spoke to Dr. Paul Columbani at the time and he said they would take the children, and would speak with the Johns Hopkins Foundation to find out if they would agree to do the surgery free of charge, and when they agreed, I was elated.

The Governor did not believe even on the day of the surgery when I called to inform him that the surgery had been completed and was successful. He was still asking how much we were paying. I repeated that we weren’t paying anything.

The Shobowale-Davies family was living with me at that time and was overjoyed about the success of the surgery. When God gives you certain opportunities it’s not meant for you alone. You should give out whatever you can give to other without expecting to get something from in return. All this was in 2003, 14 years ago. I still see the twins and talk to their parents.

I probably do not foresee a replication of what happened during the Shobowale–Davies incident. The economy is a lot poorer now. I recall Asiwaju Tinubu asking me about the parents of the Favour and Faithful. They were still in the US with me at that time.

I told him how nice their father had been. He was not exhibiting any sense of entitlement or acting as if government owed it to him to bear his burden. By the time I woke up in the morning, he would have been up, washed my car and was all over the place. It was his own way of showing appreciation.

There was a day that they were being given a house in Lagos. I happened to be around at that time and Asiwaju invited me accompany him to the event. He related this story there.

But whether any other government would do that again, I cannot really say.

There have been other conjoined twins after Favour and Faithful and I was invited to see a couple or so, because of the history we have in Lagos.

There was one that was born in a State in the northern part of the country. I travelled there, met with the Governor and Commissioner for Health. We agreed that when I got back to the US, I would begin making arrangements for their separation.

Unfortunately, the grace was not there for them to get the same type of assistance the Shobowale-Davies twins got. So much time had been wasted putting everything together that the children ended up dying.

I had another experience around the same time. There was a set of conjoined twins delivered in another State and I found out in the papers after the surgery had been done. I just picked up a newspaper and saw the big headlines that conjoined twins were separated at a Teaching Hospital in Nigeria. I started reading through the story. A friend was with me at that time and I exclaimed that the children had been killed unnecessarily,

My friend did not understand why I made that statement, because in the story it was stated that everything was okay. I explained to him that if indeed, what I was reading in the paper was what had actually been done then the children had certainly just been killed.

Sure enough, the next day, the newspaper headlines reported that the separated conjoined twins had died.

The surgeons were saying the surgery was successful, unfortunately the children died, and to me, that surgery was not successful because if your patient dies within 24 hours of surgery, it is considered to be an operative death. It is the same thing as the patient dying on the operating table. Such cases deserve investigation to determine what killed the patient. That is the way it is all over the world.

Three things were wrong. One, they operated on the children without doing all the proper pre-surgical investigations. Two, they did not have the proper equipment and facilities. They required intraoperative stage to carry out do the surgery successfully. To top it off, they did not have the facilities to take care of the children after the surgery was done. They shouldn’t have carried out the surgery.

Part of the making of a good surgeon is to know when not to carry out surgery. When you know you do not have the equipment or facilities to care for the patient, send the patient to where the surgery can be done successfully.

The point is that we need to put things in place so that we do not keep going cap in hand. We have the resources to do that.

I’m sure you heard about the Nigerian scientist that carried out surgery on a baby while it was still in the uterus in the US and the mother carried the pregnancy to term successfully. Somebody like that is not likely to come back home because the facilities are not there. What is he going to do when he comes? The skills he has gained would be wasted.

One of the things to be done is to provide the enabling environment that would encourage investors in health care to come into the country. We should continue to invest in healthcare not just in buildings, but making sure the buildings are constructed by people that have knowledge in design of medical facilities and training of care givers so that they will know the right thing to do.

We should also invest in the medical schools and the Teaching Hospitals so that there will be places where people can acquire knowledge in the science and art of medicine. We need progression in governance. Governance should be a continuum. We should invest in healthcare, come up with the right policies.

I wish that we developed our healthcare system to the point where at least the not so complicated types of this kind of surgeries can be done here locally.

Then it will make it easier for government to be able to support. We would then not have to take somebody to the US and pay $500,000 for surgery. If the surgery is going to be done locally, it would make a world of difference.

