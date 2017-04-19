Serena Reveals She’s Five Months Pregnant!

Serena Williams has revealed on social media that she is five months pregnant.

The tennis superstar, 35, announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December and won the Australian Open in January while she must have been carrying the baby.

Serena revealed her baby bump on Snapchat on Wednesday with the caption "20 weeks" on a picture of her in a yellow bikini.

The post was later deleted but the pregnancy is clearly pronounced.

Serena is the most successful female tennis player in the modern era with a staggering 23 Grand Slam titles.

The post Serena Reveals She’s Five Months Pregnant! appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

