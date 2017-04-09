Serena Williams’ Coach Mouratoglou advises Nadal on how to beat age-long rival Federer
Serena Williams coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has advised Rafael Nadal on how to beat his age-long rival Roger Federer. Nadal has made the finals at three – Australian Open, Telcel Open and the Miami Masters – of the five tournaments he has played in 2017 but is yet to win a title. One major reason is because of […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG