Serena Williams Is Expecting Her First Child

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and her fiancé Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian who got engaged in December 2016 are expecting their first child!

The 35-year-old tennis star made the announcement on Wednesday via Snapchat as she showed off her pregnant belly wearing a yellow swimsuit with the caption 20 weeks.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, has been romantically linked in the past to Grigor Dimitrov, Patrick Mouratoglou, Amar’e Stoudemire, Hosea Chanchez, Jackie Long, Common, Colin Farrell, and Drake, among others.

She has been engaged to Alexis since December and they had been dating for only 15 months.

Congratulations to the couple.

