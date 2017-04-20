Serie A: StarTimes to feature Juve, Genoa game

Leading pay television provider, StarTimes is upping the ante this weekend in its live broadcast of Italian Serie A matches as it plans to beam Juventus game against Genoa, as the former closes in on a record sixth straight Serie A title.

After serenading African football fans to a live telecast of the Milan derby last Saturday, in which Inter were held to a 2-2 draw by AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium, StarTimes has affirmed that it was not resting on its laurels to provide top of the range live sporting actions to its subscribers.

According to a statement issued by Chief Operating Officer StarTimes, Mr. Tunde Aina, the digital television leader was set to transmit no fewer than six live Serie A matches this weekend, top of which is Juventus game with Genoa.

Juventus are eight points ahead of second-placed Roma with six games to play and a win against Genoa, coupled with a Roma defeat at Pescara on Monday, will see them stretch their lead to 11 points, with five games to play.

“As a customer-sensitive company, we are not resting on our commitment to always deliver the best live sporting coverage happening anywhere in the world. We are already beaming the World Cup qualifiers and have secured the broadcast rights of the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia in no fewer than 48 territories in Africa, except South Africa, meaning that football fans can watch all the matches of the next World Cup live on StarTimes and this weekend, we have lined up exciting live Serie A games for the enjoyment of our subscribers”, said Aina. The match between Juventua and Genoa holds on Sunday, April 22 at 7:45pm and StarTimes World Football Channel will show it live, Aina added.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

