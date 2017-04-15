Serie A Updates: Juventus On Course To Win 6th Successive Title

Juventus moved closer to a sixth straight Italian title as they beat Pescara to go eight points clear. Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the first half, taking him to 23 Serie A goals this season. Juve brought off Paulo Dybala after he was the victim of a late challenge – possibly with Wednesday’s Champions League…

The post Serie A Updates: Juventus On Course To Win 6th Successive Title appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

