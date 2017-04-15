Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Serie A Updates: Juventus On Course To Win 6th Successive Title

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Juventus moved closer to a sixth straight Italian title as they beat Pescara to go eight points clear. Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the first half, taking him to 23 Serie A goals this season. Juve brought off Paulo Dybala after he was the victim of a late challenge – possibly with Wednesday’s Champions League…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Serie A Updates: Juventus On Course To Win 6th Successive Title appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.