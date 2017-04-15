Serie A Updates: Juventus On Course To Win 6th Successive Title
Juventus moved closer to a sixth straight Italian title as they beat Pescara to go eight points clear. Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the first half, taking him to 23 Serie A goals this season. Juve brought off Paulo Dybala after he was the victim of a late challenge – possibly with Wednesday’s Champions League…
