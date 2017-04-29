Serious Drama as Woman Divorces Husband after 3 Hours and Remarries Another the Same Day (Photos)

Drama at an Indian wedding on Wednesday, April 26 when a bride divorced her new husband after only three hours of marriage.

18-year-old Rubana Parveen married 26-year-old Muntaj Ansari on Wednesday morning in eastern India’s Chandwa village.

However, an argument soon ensued after Ansari expressed dissatisfaction with the motorbike Parveen’s father had bought him as dowry and demanded a more expensive one.

Parveen and her father, Bashir-ud-din, 58, branded Ansari greedy but he didn’t back down from his demands. An onlooker told reporters: “Everyone kept telling the groom to calm down and tried convincing him to accept what he was given. But he kept threatening to go home without his new bride. The groom and bride’s father were arguing a lot. It was a crazy scene.”

After failing to convince Ansari, Parveen decided to call a local Muslim judge and, after obtaining her family’s consent, she declared divorce from Ansari.

Enraged villagers half-shaved Ansari’s hair as punishment for his greed and paraded him through local streets. His family was reportedly so ashamed that they wrote a letter apologizing the Parveen’s family.

Parveen’s father, Bashir-ud-din, later arranged for another man, 25-year-old Mohammed Elia, to marry Parveen and the wedding festivities continued.

In an interview, Bashir-ud-din said: “I’ve no regrets for what has happened. I’m just happy that my daughter doesn’t have to spend the rest of her life with that greedy man. She’s now thankfully very happy she’s married and I bless them for life.”