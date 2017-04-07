Serious Drama Man Forces Wife to Have S1x With His Friend for Money

A 63-year old woman claimed she was forced by her 69-year-old husband to prostitute herself on two occasions for RM20 (about N1,383).

According to The Star Online, the incident occurred in Padang Terap, a Malaysian town.

Deputy Police Supt Ahmad Nasir Jaafar said the woman was forced to have s*x with the husband’s friend, aged 61, on March 21 and April 2 in Padang Sanai.

“The woman said her husband received RM20 from the man.

“Her husband and his friend have been arrested and remanded for a week to allow police carry out further investigations,” he said adding that the woman reported the matter to the police on Thursday.

The case is being investigated for r*pe and exploiting a person for purposes of prostitution.